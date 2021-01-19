Companies / Property Hammerson says tenants battling through UK lockdown The JSE-listed mall owner says rental collection is improving steadily with 41% of first-quarter rentals collected BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed Hammerson, which owns retail shopping centres in the UK and Europe, says rental collection is improving steadily as tenants find ways of earning income while the UK battles through a new lockdown.

Hammerson had a portfolio valued at about £7.7bn (R157bn) at the end of June 2020, when it reported net debt of £3bn. It acts as a cross-currency hedge for SA investors as it pays dividends in pounds...