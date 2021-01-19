Hammerson says tenants battling through UK lockdown
The JSE-listed mall owner says rental collection is improving steadily with 41% of first-quarter rentals collected
19 January 2021 - 17:23
JSE-listed Hammerson, which owns retail shopping centres in the UK and Europe, says rental collection is improving steadily as tenants find ways of earning income while the UK battles through a new lockdown.
Hammerson had a portfolio valued at about £7.7bn (R157bn) at the end of June 2020, when it reported net debt of £3bn. It acts as a cross-currency hedge for SA investors as it pays dividends in pounds...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now