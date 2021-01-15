Business Q & A
WATCH: What the property sector offers investors
Gerhard Zeelie, divisional executive of Property Finance Africa at Nedbank CIB, talks to Business Day TV
15 January 2021 - 07:57
Investors have many questions about the property sector in Africa, where economic declines due to Covid-19 have affected the industry over the past year.
Business Day TV talks to Gerhard Zeelie, divisional executive of Property Finance Africa at Nedbank CIB, about the opportunities available to property investors on the continent.
