Companies / Property

Business Q & A

WATCH: What the property sector offers investors

Gerhard Zeelie, divisional executive of Property Finance Africa at Nedbank CIB, talks to Business Day TV

15 January 2021 - 07:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Investors have many questions about the property sector in Africa, where economic declines due to Covid-19 have affected the industry over the past year.

Business Day TV talks to Gerhard Zeelie, divisional executive of Property Finance Africa at Nedbank CIB, about the opportunities available to property investors on the continent.

Gerhard Zeelie, divisional executive of Property Finance Africa at Nedbank CIB, talks to Business Day TV

Property investors should question pay of real-estate bigwigs

The listed property sector may have run hard between 2010 and 2017 but it has been a dismal performer since
Companies
1 day ago

Hot stocks 2021: The fear and loathing edition

The markets did not escape the ravages of 2020. Despite some pockets of optimism, a rocky start has left investors less than upbeat about 2021
Features
1 day ago

Stocks to watch in 2021

Some of SA’s best-known investment gurus outline their preferred share picks
Companies
4 days ago

Cautious optimism for listed property in 2021

Sector shows signs of recovery from Covid battering - but it's not out of the woods yet
Business
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Curro ignores Covid-19 to pick up Eastern Cape ...
Companies
2.
New Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone at home in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Bell family considers delisting Bell Equipment
Companies / Industrials
4.
Cell C shifts customers to MTN’s platform
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
RMB and Investec bankers see search for yield ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.