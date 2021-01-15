Companies / Property

Hammerson CFO James Lenton to step down

Lenton had overseen a successful £552m rights issue and key disposals for the group, while Hammerson also recently received a new CEO

15 January 2021 - 10:59 Karl Gernetzky
Hammerson’s mixed-use Victoria Quarter in Leeds, UK. Picture: 123RF/GABRIEL MURAD
UK and Europe shopping centre owner Hammerson said on Friday CFO James Lenton has indicated he wishes to step down, partially due to recent governance changes at the landlord.

Lenton was instrumental in overseeing about a £552m (R11bn) rights issue which was completed in September, Hammerson said on Friday, as well as sale of the group’s 50% stake in VIA Outlets for £277m, which was completed in November.

VIA Outlets owns malls and retail centres in Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and other countries.

Hammerson had announced in September Rita-Rose Gagné would replace David Atkins as the group’s CEO, while it had said in June Robert Noel would replace David Tyler as the group’s chair.

“Following successful completion of the rights issue, VIA Outlets disposal and induction of the new chair of the board and CEO, I feel now is the right time to look for a new opportunity,” Lenton said in the statement.

London-based Hammerson and other JSE-listed but UK-focused landlords have been under pressure after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016. This has dented business confidence and the perceived values of commercial property in the UK, with Covid-19 dealing a further blow in 2020

Hammerson’s share has fallen 41.58% over the past three years, and was trading 2.48% lower at R4.71 in morning trade on the JSE on Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Companies
Companies
Companies
