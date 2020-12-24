News Leader
WATCH: Covid-19 shakes up the commercial property landscape
FNB commercial property strategist John Loos speaks to Business Day TV about how the commercial property sector has fared during the pandemic
The commercial property sector has been hit hard by Covid-19 as people try to avoid crowded spaces. But will the changes brought on by the pandemic have a lasting effect on the industry? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to FNB's commercial property strategist, John Loos.
