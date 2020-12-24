Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Covid-19 shakes up the commercial property landscape

FNB commercial property strategist John Loos speaks to Business Day TV about how the commercial property sector has fared during the pandemic

24 December 2020 - 09:02 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI

The commercial property sector has been hit hard by Covid-19 as people try to avoid crowded spaces. But will the changes brought on by the pandemic have a lasting effect on the industry? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to FNB's commercial property strategist, John Loos.

Senior residential sector coming into vogue with investors

Businesses are starting to develop new properties and senior living is becoming a property class worthy of attention
Companies
6 days ago

Delta Property Fund on a Reit to nowhere

The key problem with real estate investment trusts such as Delta is a lack of openness in the valuation of their property portfolios. Dubious ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

Nepi Rockcastle’s malls operating at 85% capacity amid Covid restrictions

Eastern Europe landlord's assets are performing well despite the pandemic
Companies
6 days ago

SA’s best and worst Reits

If you ignored the naysayers and bought Stor-Age, congrats. But nothing in 2020 was obvious for SA’s property stocks
Money & Investing
1 week ago

How must Africa ready itself for 2.5-billion people, asks Phuthuma Nhleko?

The former chair and CEO of MTN has shown that emerging markets can be a huge growth destination for investors and capital
Companies
5 days ago

