Nepi Rockcastle’s malls operating at 85% capacity amid Covid restrictions
Eastern Europe landlord's assets are performing well despite the pandemic
17 December 2020 - 17:44
JSE-listed Nepi Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in Eastern Europe with more than 50 shopping centres in nine countries, says the vast majority of its tenants are trading as the region gears up for Christmas and New Year.
The real estate investment trust (Reit), which is the largest listed property company on the JSE with a market capitalisation of R58bn, says that 85% of gross lettable area (GLA) of its €6.1bn (R110bn) portfolio was operational by December 17. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now