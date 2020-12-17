Companies / Property Nepi Rockcastle’s malls operating at 85% capacity amid Covid restrictions Eastern Europe landlord's assets are performing well despite the pandemic BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed Nepi Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in Eastern Europe with more than 50 shopping centres in nine countries, says the vast majority of its tenants are trading as the region gears up for Christmas and New Year.

The real estate investment trust (Reit), which is the largest listed property company on the JSE with a market capitalisation of R58bn, says that 85% of gross lettable area (GLA) of its €6.1bn (R110bn) portfolio was operational by December 17. ..