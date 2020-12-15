Companies / Property Stenprop cuts debt cost to make acquisitions UK landlord hopes to become 100% invested in multilet industrial properties by 2022 BL PREMIUM

Stenprop, a UK real estate investment trust (Reit) that focuses on multilet industrial parks, said on Tuesday it has managed to reduce the cost of its debt significantly.

The company, which is led by CEO Paul Arenson, serves as a rand hedge for SA investors and is hoping to become 100% invested in multilet industrial properties by 2022. ..