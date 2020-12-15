Stenprop cuts debt cost to make acquisitions
UK landlord hopes to become 100% invested in multilet industrial properties by 2022
15 December 2020 - 16:24
Stenprop, a UK real estate investment trust (Reit) that focuses on multilet industrial parks, said on Tuesday it has managed to reduce the cost of its debt significantly.
The company, which is led by CEO Paul Arenson, serves as a rand hedge for SA investors and is hoping to become 100% invested in multilet industrial properties by 2022. ..
