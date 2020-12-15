Growthpoint Properties stalwart Rudolf Pienaar dies
Pienaar was well-known for pushing a green agenda for a sustainable built environment
15 December 2020 - 15:46
Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest listed property company with exposure to assets worth R160bn, has said Rudolf Pienaar, its long-serving chief development and investment officer, has died. He was 60.
Pienaar’s career in the commercial property industry spanned 35 years, of which 20 were with Growthpoint. He went on to take a succession of senior and executive roles before he was appointed to his final position in August 2018. Over his career, he also held directorships at Barprop and Primegro, as well as Acucap Properties, Sycom Property Fund Managers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now