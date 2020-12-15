Companies / Property Growthpoint Properties stalwart Rudolf Pienaar dies Pienaar was well-known for pushing a green agenda for a sustainable built environment BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest listed property company with exposure to assets worth R160bn, has said Rudolf Pienaar, its long-serving chief development and investment officer, has died. He was 60.

Pienaar’s career in the commercial property industry spanned 35 years, of which 20 were with Growthpoint. He went on to take a succession of senior and executive roles before he was appointed to his final position in August 2018. Over his career, he also held directorships at Barprop and Primegro, as well as Acucap Properties, Sycom Property Fund Managers...