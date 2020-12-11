Companies / Property Former Delta Property Fund execs respond to implication of fraud The former CEO, CFO and COO vehemently deny having anything to do with irregularities uncovered by a Mazars’ forensic report BL PREMIUM

Former executives of Delta Property Fund, the latest JSE-listed company to be mired in scandal, have denied being involved in or knowing of any wrongdoing at the company when it was reported this week that a forensic report by accounting firm Mazars had uncovered a R40m fraud.

Former CEO and founder Sandile Nomvete, former CFO Shaneel Maharaj, and former COO Otis Tshabalala said in a statement on Friday that they had “noted with concern” several JSE News Service (Sens) announcements, which imply that they oversaw irregularities...