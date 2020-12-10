Companies / Property LISTED PROPERTY Delta Property Fund slumps to record low amid latest SA corporate scandal Delta's share price collapses more than 30% the day after it announced it had found alleged fraud worth millions BL PREMIUM

Delta Property Fund’s share price fell by almost a third to a record low, the day after its board revealed a R40m fraud at the company, in the latest scandal to hit a JSE-listed company.

The company, which was led by founder Sandile Nomvete until he left in August, slumped 32%, leaving it with a market value of R200m from R700m a year ago. The share price has dropped about 60% since the start of 2020...