Companies / Property Schroder still optimistic about property prospects in big cities Covid-19 has battered the property sector, but the landlord says the prospects of large cities remain good BL PREMIUM

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit), which gives SA investors exposure to Western European cities, says it remains optimistic about the prospects of large urban centres despite Covid-19, having seen a rise in occupancies during its year to end-September.

The growth in working from home will have a negative effect on office demand in the short term as some businesses downsize, the landlord said on Wednesday, adding, that it believes this will be offset in the medium term by employment growth in IT, media and professional services. ..