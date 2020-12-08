Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT Redefine Properties share price rises as investors regain some confidence Fears that the company would have to raise capital have not materialised BL PREMIUM

Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Redefine Properties’ share price has climbed nearly 26% in the past week as some sense of confidence returns to its investors.

It was feared that the company, which owns properties in SA and Poland, would have to raise capital, so diluting existing shareholders’ positions, but this has been avoided so far in 2020...