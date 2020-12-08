COMPANY COMMENT
Redefine Properties share price rises as investors regain some confidence
Fears that the company would have to raise capital have not materialised
08 December 2020 - 19:27
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Redefine Properties’ share price has climbed nearly 26% in the past week as some sense of confidence returns to its investors.
It was feared that the company, which owns properties in SA and Poland, would have to raise capital, so diluting existing shareholders’ positions, but this has been avoided so far in 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now