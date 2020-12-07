Nepi Rockcastle sells its listed securities portfolio
The company says the proceeds, worth about R1.38bn, will be used to repurchase Nepi Rockcastle shares, followed by their cancellation
07 December 2020 - 20:36
JSE-listed Nepi Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in Eastern Europe with more than 54 shopping centres located across nine countries in a portfolio worth €6.1bn, has sold its shares in other listed companies.
Nepi said on Monday it had previously announced its strategy of disposing of its listed securities portfolio and a significant portion has been sold over the past three years...
