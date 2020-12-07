Companies / Property Nepi Rockcastle sells its listed securities portfolio The company says the proceeds, worth about R1.38bn, will be used to repurchase Nepi Rockcastle shares, followed by their cancellation BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed Nepi Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in Eastern Europe with more than 54 shopping centres located across nine countries in a portfolio worth €6.1bn, has sold its shares in other listed companies.

Nepi said on Monday it had previously announced its strategy of disposing of its listed securities portfolio and a significant portion has been sold over the past three years...