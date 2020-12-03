Hyprop makes good on debt challenge
Blue-chip mall owner gets its loan-to-value below 40% after selling Ikeja City in Nigeria
03 December 2020 - 18:09
Hyprop Investments, the largest retail specialist landlord in SA, has reduced its relative debt levels by 3.5 percentage points largely due to the sale of a retail shopping centre in Lagos, Nigeria, the company said on Thursday.
This brings the company's loan-to-value, an important metric that financial institutions use to assess lending risk to below the 40% financial health threshold. ..
