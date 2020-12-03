Companies / Property Hyprop makes good on debt challenge Blue-chip mall owner gets its loan-to-value below 40% after selling Ikeja City in Nigeria BL PREMIUM

Hyprop Investments, the largest retail specialist landlord in SA, has reduced its relative debt levels by 3.5 percentage points largely due to the sale of a retail shopping centre in Lagos, Nigeria, the company said on Thursday.

This brings the company's loan-to-value, an important metric that financial institutions use to assess lending risk to below the 40% financial health threshold. ..