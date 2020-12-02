Companies / Property Equites inks R846m deal for Amazon distribution centre in the UK Equites has been seeking to diversify its operations in the UK to mitigate its exposure to emerging markets BL PREMIUM

Equites Property Fund, the only industrial real estate specialist listed on the JSE, has agreed to develop a distribution centre for global e-commerce giant Amazon in the UK, a major boost to its strategy of diversifying away from SA and taking on blue-chip tenants.

Equites expects the £41.3m (R846m) development in Peterborough, the UK, to be completed in October 2021, with the deal the second signed development deal to arise from its strategic partnership with UK property developer Newlands...