Arrowhead thumbs its nose at critics by giving CEO a raise while slashing dividend Mark Kaplan's take-home pay is pushed up 14.5% while other companies in SA suspend bonuses and increases

Analysts and market commentators are up in arms about the remuneration executives are enjoying.

Diversified group Arrowhead Properties stands out as one of the highest payers. CEO Mark Kaplan’s take-home pay is up 14.5% while the rest of the companies in SA suspend bonuses and increases...