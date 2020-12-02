Companies / Property Accelerate Property Fund assets lose R1bn in value amid Covid-19 The Fourways Mall owner has decided not to pay any dividend in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Accelerate Property Fund, the owner of SA’s largest shopping centre, Fourways Mall, says it wrote down its properties in the six months to September as the Covid-19 lockdown shut down its premium assets for months.

Its assets were devalued by 10% to R12.7bn...