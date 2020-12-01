News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has weighed on Vukile
01 December 2020 - 07:42
Vukile Property Fund weathered a tough six months as the company had to provide rental relief to tenants affected by Covid-19.
This weighed on half-year earnings, which fell 66%.
Business Day TV spoke to Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp.
