WATCH: How Covid-19 has weighed on Vukile

Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

01 December 2020 - 07:42 Business Day TV
Laurence Rapp. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Vukile Property Fund weathered a tough six months as the company had to provide rental relief to tenants affected by Covid-19.

This weighed on half-year earnings, which fell 66%.

Business Day TV spoke to Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp.

