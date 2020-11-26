Companies / Property FNB expects commercial property to lose 16% of its value by the end of 2021 In 2021 there will be rental deflation and ongoing property value correction, says John Loos BL PREMIUM

Commercial property is set to lose 16% of its value as markets adjust to an economy that was shackled by the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, the property strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance has said.

John Loos spoke after the release of FNB’s commercial property outlook report for 2021, saying it would be year in which there will be rental deflation and ongoing property value correction. ..