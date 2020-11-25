Companies / Property Growthpoint loses out on three deals each worth more than R1bn BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest listed real estate investment trust (Reit) with exposure to assets worth R160bn, lost out on three deals each worth in excess of R1bn, CEO Norbert Sasse says.

Speaking during an online investor call, Sasse said the company had been trying to offload some of its secondary properties, but had not been able to come to terms with potential buyers...