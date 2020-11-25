Companies / Property Arrowhead Properties turns from buyer to seller to shore up balance sheet The real estate investment trust sold R1.7bn worth assets in its financial year to end-September BL PREMIUM

Real estate investment trust (Reit) Arrowhead Properties has sold nearly R2bn worth of assets, mostly in 2020, in a move to shore up its balance sheet.

Soon after it listed in 2011, the diversified group became the most aggressive acquirer of assets in the listed property sector...