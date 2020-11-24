Companies / Property Melt Hamman to leave Attacq at end of April 2021 Listed property fund CEO announces surprise resignation to spend more time with his family next year BL PREMIUM

Melt Hamman, CEO of Attacq, the listed property fund which owns Mall of Africa and other premium assets in Midrand's Waterfall node, has announced a surprise resignation with effect from April 30 2021.

He will also step down as a member of the board. The announcement was made via the JSE's stock exchange news service...