Melt Hamman to leave Attacq at end of April 2021
Listed property fund CEO announces surprise resignation to spend more time with his family next year
24 November 2020 - 20:18
Melt Hamman, CEO of Attacq, the listed property fund which owns Mall of Africa and other premium assets in Midrand's Waterfall node, has announced a surprise resignation with effect from April 30 2021.
He will also step down as a member of the board. The announcement was made via the JSE's stock exchange news service...
