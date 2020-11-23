Idyllic Vaal riverfront ‘lifestyle’ farm on auction November 25

A 169ha, prime Vaal riverfront “lifestyle” farm, with a sprawling, fully furnished, five-bedroom house — offering agricultural or lodge potential — is up for sale immediately, or on auction on November 25 2020.

Only 50m from the Vaal river water’s edge, about 16km east of Standerton and upstream from the Grootdraai dam, the farm is an idyllic riverside getaway and has potential for the savvy investor as a lodge, B&B or for agriculture.

The picturesque property is valued at R6m and is going under the hammer on November 25.

Offers from R4m will be considered immediately. Call Ron Harvey to make an offer on +27 (0) 82-651-5632.

This magical property includes:

a luxurious, fully furnished home with five en suite bedrooms, a heated swimming pool and ample storage space;

169,8317ha + 20ha department of water affairs, divided into two camps;

dry lands stretch over 60ha;

pasture lands stretch over 109ha; and

borehole water supply and direct access to 0.5km of Vaal river frontage.

The auction is at 11am, Wednesday, November 25, Tweedronk, Standerton district, Mpumalanga.

Call Frik Verster at BKB Van Wyk auctioneers on +27 (0) 82-652 2132 and view images and more info here.

Watch the video below: