Texton Property Fund becomes first Reit to withhold 2020 payout 75% of Texton's distributable income for financial 2020 will exceed the cash generated by the group amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Texton Property Fund is the first real estate investment trust (Reit) in the R300bn SA listed property sector to declare it cannot pay a dividend at all for 2020, after failing to meet liquidity tests.

The company, which owns R5.1bn worth of assets in SA and the UK, made the announcement in a business update on Friday...