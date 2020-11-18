Companies / Property Investec Property Fund announces dividend payouts despite pandemic Decision to exit Australia and sell some SA assets enables the company to declare dividend for first half of 2021 BL PREMIUM

Investec Property Fund's (IPF) decision to exit Australia and sell some SA assets to focus on the West European warehousing has enabled the company to declare a dividend for the first half of its 2021 financial year to March, despite the pandemic.

The group, which directly owns an SA portfolio worth R15.7bn, also has a R748m or 35% stake in its BEE fund, Izandla, as well as a £267m (R5.4bn) or 38% stake in a UK fund, and €1.13bn (R23.8bn) worth of exposure to European logistics and warehousing.