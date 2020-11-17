Stor-Age cuts dividend for the first time
The personal storage landlord has outperformed its peers since it listed in 2015
17 November 2020 - 19:12
Stor-Age Property Reit, the listed personal storage landlord that has consistently outperformed its peers, has not been spared by the pandemic, with its dividend falling 5% in the six months to end-September.
This was the first time Stor-Age saw its dividend fall in any financial period since it listed in November 2015. The company, however, has been a far better performer than many similar companies, some of which have seen their dividends plummet by double digits.
