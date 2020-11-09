Companies / Property Hyprop and Attacq to sell Ikeja City Mall BL PREMIUM

Hyprop Investments, the owner of The Mall of Rosebank, Hyde Park Corner, Canal Walk and Clearwater Mall among other shopping centres, and Attacq, which owns Mall of Africa, are exiting Nigeria as they look to rid themselves of debt.

The two companies will sell Ikeja City Mall in Lagos at its carrying value or balance sheet account balance.