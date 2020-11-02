COMPANY COMMENT
Texton shareholders should take cash from offer and run
02 November 2020 - 18:20
The best chance at turning around the perennially struggling Texton Property Fund is probably to delist it first.
As a real-estate investment trust (Reit), Texton is supposed to pay a minimum of 75% of its distributable earnings as a dividend each year. It and many other property funds have put dividends on hold, blaming uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic and a need to raise cash.
