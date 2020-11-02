Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT Texton shareholders should take cash from offer and run BL PREMIUM

The best chance at turning around the perennially struggling Texton Property Fund is probably to delist it first.

As a real-estate investment trust (Reit), Texton is supposed to pay a minimum of 75% of its distributable earnings as a dividend each year. It and many other property funds have put dividends on hold, blaming uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic and a need to raise cash.