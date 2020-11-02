Corporate mortgage growth might be outpaced by residential mortgages
Low interest rates are bringing South Africans into home buying again while fewer companies want to borrow money in an uncertain economy
02 November 2020 - 19:26
Household mortgage advances may soon outpace corporate property loans for the first time in more than six years as consumers take advantage of lower interest rates.
Since early-2014, corporate mortgage advances growth has been significantly stronger than household mortgages.
