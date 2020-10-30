Companies / Property Texton jumps nearly 45% on mandatory buyout offer A consortium makes a mandatory offer to acquire shares in the ailing property fund BL PREMIUM

Texton’s biggest shareholder has raised its stake to around 40%, triggering a mandatory cash offer for the remaining stock in a deal valuing the diversified property group at R293m and sending its shares surging almost 45%

The consortium, which counts the chair Marcel Golding’s wife Bronwyn Keene-Young as an investor, coughed up R1.20 per share to raise it from 32%- 40% — a level that requires it to extend the same offer to minorities.