Exemplar’s dividend falls as it holds cash for bad debts and to help tenants
The rural and township mall owner’s dividend per share fell 17.8% in the six months to end-August
30 October 2020 - 18:32
Exemplar, the township and rural retail property owner, saw its dividend growth plummet nearly a fifth after it gave rental relief to struggling tenants and held cash for bad debt provisions, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Exemplar, which owns a R6bn portfolio of 22 retail assets across five provinces, exclusively in the township and rural retail sector, declared a dividend of R116.9m for the six months to end-August, being 35.96c per share. This was 7.81c per share or 17.8% lower than the comparable 2019 period.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now