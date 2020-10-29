Companies / Property Q&A: David Gibbons: Now is the time to buy a house BL PREMIUM

David Gibbons, the new group head of marketing for the BetterLife Group, a financial services provider, says technology makes house buying easier for South Africans and the process more efficient.

Given that interest rates are at their lowest in about 57 years and house price growth has been stunted by a recessionary environment worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, now is the best time to become a homebuyer.