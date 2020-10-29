Investec Australia Property Fund positioned for capital growth
CEO Graeme Katz says the Australian Reit’s diversified strategy has been successful in 2020
29 October 2020 - 19:24
Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPF), the only JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) with an investment focus in the oceanic country, is on track to achieve strong capital growth in 2021, CEO Graeme Katz said on Thursday.
The company recorded an 8.4% decline in dividend in the six months to September to 4.39c, but it still managed to pay out 100% of its distributable income while some peers have had to cut their payout ratios owing to weak economic prospects in SA.
