Stor-Age inks development deal with UK fund manager Moorfield

The agreement is to develop a portfolio of self-storage assets in the UK with an initial value of about £50m, which could increase to £100m

21 October 2020 - 09:18 Karl Gernetzky
Stor-Age Property, the only listed personal storage provider in SA, has reached an agreement with real estate investor Moorfield to develop self-storage assets in the UK through a joint venture.

The agreement is to develop a portfolio of self-storage assets in London and the South East of the UK, with an initial value of about £50m (R1bn), which could increase to £100m.

Under the terms of the joint venture, the equity capital contributions will be in the ratio of 75.1% from Moorfield, and 24.9% from Stor-Age. Stor-Age will also earn management fees for acquiring, developing and managing the assets.

“The joint venture provides Stor-Age with a significant platform to execute its strategic growth plans in the UK over the medium term in a market that presents an attractive growth opportunity,” Stor-Age said.

Moorfield is a leading UK real estate fund manager with a 25-year track record of investing across most UK real estate sectors.

Stor-Age expands assets in the UK as demand for warehouses grows

Company expects pandemic’s effect on the way people work to boost demand for self-storage units
3 months ago

Trade of the Month: Stor-Age vs Capitec

Stor-Age and Capitec are at opposite ends of the scale as Covid storm gathers
2 months ago

Stor-Age a standout performer in latest results season

The specialised owner of personal storage assets grew its interim dividend 7%
11 months ago

