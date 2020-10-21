Stor-Age inks development deal with UK fund manager Moorfield

Stor-Age Property, the only listed personal storage provider in SA, has reached an agreement with real estate investor Moorfield to develop self-storage assets in the UK through a joint venture.

The agreement is to develop a portfolio of self-storage assets in London and the South East of the UK, with an initial value of about £50m (R1bn), which could increase to £100m.

Under the terms of the joint venture, the equity capital contributions will be in the ratio of 75.1% from Moorfield, and 24.9% from Stor-Age. Stor-Age will also earn management fees for acquiring, developing and managing the assets.

“The joint venture provides Stor-Age with a significant platform to execute its strategic growth plans in the UK over the medium term in a market that presents an attractive growth opportunity,” Stor-Age said.

Moorfield is a leading UK real estate fund manager with a 25-year track record of investing across most UK real estate sectors.

