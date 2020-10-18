Improvon signs anchor tenants for Kenya’s Nairobi Gate complex
18 October 2020 - 18:48
Nairobi’s logistics and warehouse park, Nairobi Gate, has clinched two anchor lease agreements with Kentainers, Kenya’s largest tank brand.
Nairobi Gate was developed by unlisted SA group Improvon and private equity group Actis. It is the biggest industrial real-estate investment in Kenya’s history. In 2019, Improvon and Actis created a joint venture called ImpAct to build the 40ha industrial business park development at an estimated cost of R1.7bn.
