Capital & Regional says rent collection and footfall is improving

15 October 2020 - 09:39 Karl Gernetzky
The London skyline at dusk. Picture: 123RF/IR STONE
UK shopping centre owner Capital & Regional says footfall picked up in September, when mall visits were about three-quarters of the same month in 2019.

September footfall was 76.1% of the prior-year equivalent, while  car-park usage was at about 78%, the group said.

“Of the quarterly rent due on or since the 29 September 2020, we have received, or expect to imminently receive, 51%. This compares to less than 40% collected at the equivalent point in the previous quarter,” the group said.

Capital & Regional owned seven community shopping centres worth £611.3m (R13.5bn) at the end of June.

