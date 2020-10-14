News Leader
WATCH: Has Equites’s focus on logistics assets paid off?
Equites CEO Andrea Teverna-Turisan talks to Business Day TV about how the company’s results
14 October 2020 - 07:14
Equites says its focus on high-quality assets and financially stable tenants paid off during the first half as the group managed to raise its interim dividend slightly.
Business Day TV spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan about the interim results.
