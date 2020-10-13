Equites ups dividend as logistics assets prove their resilience

Logistics-focused property group Equites has raised its interim dividend slightly, saying its focus on high-quality assets and financially stable tenants paid off amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Equities manages 63 properties and had a portfolio worth R16.2bn at the end of August when many of its tenants operated as essential services, even as the Covid-19 crisis boosted demand for e-commerce and high-quality logistics space.

Distributable earnings per share rose slightly to 74.44c in the six months to end-August, from 74.43c previously, while Equities said it expects full-year growth of 2%-4%.

The average collection rate in SA and the UK over the past six months was 99.1% and 100% respectively, Equites said, adding it expects its portfolio to remain resilient in coming months.

Rental deferrals of R29m were granted in SA and £326,000 (R7m) in the UK to end-August, most of which is expected to be recovered in the current financial year.

“The logistics asset class has proven to outperform in key global markets over time, and through careful acquisition and development activity, we have managed to unlock significant value for shareholders,” Equites said.

The group expects e-commerce to continue to drive demand for space in the UK, where internet sales, as a percentage of total retail sales, surged from 19% in 2019 to 26% in the first half of 2020. They reached a monthly peak of 33% in May.

Though e-commerce penetration in SA was relatively low in 2019 at 1.4%, research suggests that online retail sales could be more than 5% of total retail sales in SA during 2020, in part attributable to Covid-19, Equites said.

