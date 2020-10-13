Equites releases its industry-leading results
Company plans to increase annual dividend as value of portfolio climbs nearly a fifth in six months to August
13 October 2020 - 08:31
UPDATED 13 October 2020 - 18:55
Equites Property Fund, the only listed specialist industrial landlord in SA, is on track to increase its dividend in the year to end-February, bucking the trend in a struggling sector in which its competitors have suspended income payouts thanks to Covid-19.
The company, which listed in 2014, has forecast that its dividend will grow 2% to 4% in the year to February. It is being rewarded for developing high-end logistics properties which blue-chip multinational tenants such as Puma, Simba and Shoprite want to use for decades to come.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now