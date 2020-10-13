Companies / Property Equites releases its industry-leading results Company plans to increase annual dividend as value of portfolio climbs nearly a fifth in six months to August BL PREMIUM

Equites Property Fund, the only listed specialist industrial landlord in SA, is on track to increase its dividend in the year to end-February, bucking the trend in a struggling sector in which its competitors have suspended income payouts thanks to Covid-19.

The company, which listed in 2014, has forecast that its dividend will grow 2% to 4% in the year to February. It is being rewarded for developing high-end logistics properties which blue-chip multinational tenants such as Puma, Simba and Shoprite want to use for decades to come.