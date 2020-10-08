Q&A: Dino Zuccollo: Student housing is a predictable and consistent income stream
Student housing has become an asset classes set to provide double-digit returns in the coming years with SA short of about 300,000 student beds.
However, it barely features in SA’s listed sector, despite calls from fund managers for a student listing. Back in 2018, the Inkunzi Wealth Group pulled its student listing after it failed to raise the capital needed to acquire assets for the listing.
