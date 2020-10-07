Companies / Property Company Comment Finding a new home in Tsogo Sun rekindles interest in Hospitality Property Fund BL PREMIUM

Hospitality Property Fund (HPF) losing its real estate investment trust (Reit) status and becoming an unlisted wholly owned subsidiary of Tsogo Sun Hotels ends years of frustration for shareholders.

HPF may have experienced early success as a listed real estate company when it went public in 2006, but the six years or so of trading since it became a Reit have been disappointing.