Schroder European Real Estate agrees to sell Paris office asset for €104m

The building is expected to be handed over in 2022, after an extensive refurbishment

01 October 2020 - 11:15 Karl Gernetzky
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit) has agreed to a forward sale of a Paris office asset for €104m (R2bn), intending to use the proceeds to strengthen its finances and enhance revenue generation.

The sale of the Boulogne-Billancourt office asset is structured as a forward funding agreement, with the building being handed over to the purchaser in the first half of 2022. This will follow the completion of a comprehensive refurbishment, which is being undertaken by Sereit.

The property group gives SA investors exposure to West European capital cities and had a portfolio valued at €247.3m at the end of March.

The final sale price of approximately €104m will deliver net sale proceeds of approximately €70m when completed, after deducting about €30m for the costs of refurbishing and re-letting the building, Sereit said.

This represents a profit on cost of about 35%, the group said, adding that the net sale proceeds will strengthen its balance sheet while providing significant operational and financial flexibility.

“It is a strong endorsement of the company’s strategy, to identify real estate that can create significant value for shareholders through asset management, benefiting from our team’s local expertise inside the key markets,” said chair Sir Julian Berney.

In morning trade on Thursday, Sereit’s share was up 7.69% to R14.99, on track for its best performance in about two weeks. The group’s share has fallen 28.38% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Schroders head of real estate Duncan Owen to step down

Owen will step down at the end of December but will serve in an advisory role at the investment manager
2 months ago

Schroder to reduce dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

The group, which focuses on cities in Western Europe, will halve its next dividend
3 months ago

Schroder has received most of its April rent on time

The Reit says the rent it has received so far in April is enough to cover the running costs of the company, and is expected to rise further
5 months ago

