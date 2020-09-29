PODCAST | The residential property market is looking stronger

The discussion then shifts to consumer trends, with Du Toit saying the local residential property market has been disrupted by Covid-19 in a number of ways.

The first three months of the national lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus saw little to no property transactions on their platform. But from June, there has been a recovery driven by low interest rates and the government’s encouragement to banks to lend money to consumers.

Du Toit notes that Covid-19 has forced many to work and learn from home and this is affecting demand for property in certain areas. Traditionally, people have tended to want to be close to places of work and school, making cities like Johannesburg attractive. But remote working means families can relocate from cities to coastal towns, like Knysna, without affecting productivity.

Despite this apparent boom, Du Toit says the rental property market has not fared as well. He explains that constrained consumers that have lost incomes or employment cannot pay rent as they did before the lockdown.

The discussion also focuses on Leadhome’s business model, work from home and online learning effects on property, global trends and disruption to the market.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.