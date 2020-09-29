Companies / Property Investec Property Fund uses Europe to cushion local blow Covid-19 lockdown has hit the owner of The Firs and Balfour Park mall hard at home BL PREMIUM

The Investec Property Fund (IPF) decision to invest in European logistics properties was a buffer against struggles it is facing in SA, its CEOs said on Tuesday.

The company, which released a trading update for the six months to September, said the biggest threat to SA commercial landlords is companies going out of business in the Covid-19 fallout.