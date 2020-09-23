Companies / Property

Texton defers dividend amid Covid-19 pressure

The group is under strain from foreign-exchange losses in its year to end-June, and expects further pressure on the property sector

23 September 2020 - 12:31 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Texton Property Fund has deferred a decision on a final dividend for its year to end-June, when distributable earnings came under pressure from foreign exchange losses.

Distributable earnings fell 53.4% to just under R125m in the group’s year to end-June, amid R90m in foreign exchange losses, partially due to Texton terminating cross-currency interest rate swaps to reduce risk. This refers to an agreement where a party switches interest-rate payments from one currency to another.

The group has a R4.5bn portfolio of retail, office and industrial property assets located in SA and the UK.

Texton has deferred a decision on a final dividend, warning of economic uncertainty in both the UK and SA.

“Tenants are leveraging the soft rental market to their advantage by occupying better space at lower rentals,” the statement read.

Leases are taking longer to sign with difficult negotiations, and  competition among landlords will persist, the group said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Texton’s share was unchanged at 80c, having fallen about 70% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Texton Property continuing with asset disposals amid Covid-19 fallout

The group says it has collected 77% of its June rent in SA so far this month
2 months ago

Texton Property CEO Marius Muller resigns

Muller will step down at the end of June, as the group struggles with a subdued SA economy and Brexit uncertainty in the UK
6 months ago

Texton cuts dividend 20% after ‘toughest year’ in its history

The property group is grappling with pressure on rentals in SA as well as Brexit uncertainty in the UK
1 year ago

