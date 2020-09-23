Texton defers dividend amid Covid-19 pressure

Texton Property Fund has deferred a decision on a final dividend for its year to end-June, when distributable earnings came under pressure from foreign exchange losses.

Distributable earnings fell 53.4% to just under R125m in the group’s year to end-June, amid R90m in foreign exchange losses, partially due to Texton terminating cross-currency interest rate swaps to reduce risk. This refers to an agreement where a party switches interest-rate payments from one currency to another.

The group has a R4.5bn portfolio of retail, office and industrial property assets located in SA and the UK.

Texton has deferred a decision on a final dividend, warning of economic uncertainty in both the UK and SA.

“Tenants are leveraging the soft rental market to their advantage by occupying better space at lower rentals,” the statement read.

Leases are taking longer to sign with difficult negotiations, and competition among landlords will persist, the group said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Texton’s share was unchanged at 80c, having fallen about 70% so far in 2020.

