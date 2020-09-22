Attacq scraps final dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Property group Attacq has opted to scrap its final dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty, with the pandemic weighing on property values and putting pressure on tenants.

The group also announced it will not pay an interim dividend for the six months to end-December.

Its total dividend per share for its year to end-June amounted to 45c, from 81.5c previously, but the group has satisfied the requirements for real estate investment trusts (Reits).

Attacq said its interim dividend of R337.7m relating to its 2020 tax year was more than 75% of its annual calculated distributable profit.

Distributable earnings per share fell 20.3% to 75.2c, while the group’s assets declined 9.2% to R24.55bn. Its SA portfolio is 83.2% of assets and includes its flagship asset, the Midrand-based Mall of Africa.

Distributable income from the group’s SA assets were under pressure amid rental discounts of R102.9m, bad debt write-offs of R4.6m and expected credit losses of R32.8m.

Attacq on Tuesday opted not to give any guidance for its 2021 year, citing uncertainty regarding the global economy.

“Looking ahead, the board of Attacq will consider the payment of a final dividend for the year ending 30 June 2021 considering the company’s full year financial performance and in accordance with regulatory requirements,” it said.

