SA Corporate Real Estate to sell its office portfolio
21 September 2020 - 19:28
SA Corporate Real Estate plans to sell its office portfolio to focus on convenient shopping centres that mainly have shops selling high-demand products such as food and pharmaceuticals.
The company’s decision to reduce its office assets comes as the industry is expected to be hit by the changes brought by Covid-19, including less demand for commercial space and the improving performance of convenience retail.
