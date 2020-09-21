Companies / Property Hyprop Investments battered by rental relief during lockdown Blue-chip mall owner puts dividend on hold as it waits for possible leniency on Reit rules BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic cost blue-chip mall owner Hyprop Investments more than R400m of income in the year to June as tenants that could not trade were granted rental relief during the lockdown.

The real estate investment trust (Reit), which counts Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner, Canal Walk, The Glen and Capegate among its assets, also announced after the JSE closed on Monday that it would not make a decision on dividends until December, as it waits to see if the JSE and Treasury will give it leniency around Reit rules.