Indluplace warns of fall in profit due to Covid-19

Indluplace Properties, which owns residential properties in SA’s major cities, has warned profits in its year to end-September will fall by about a third as vacancies increased in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group expects distributable income to fall 36% to R160m from the prior comparative period, which includes interest on share scheme loans. On a comparable basis distributable income is expected to fall about 31%, the group said in a trading update.

The company, which had a portfolio of 9,668 rental units worth R4.1bn as of the end of March, said average residential vacancy increased to 10.5% in August, from 5.7% in March.

Indluplace said the restriction of tenants from moving during lockdown had created pent-up demand, and the portfolio saw increased tenant turnover as regulations were relaxed.

“As expected, the increased churn and stringent credit control measures introduced following lockdown, have resulted in an increase in the average vacancy across the portfolio,” the group said, adding that it expected occupancy levels to improve over the next few months.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Indluplace’s share was unchanged at R3.10, having fallen 20.51% so far in 2020.

