Indluplace Properties feels pandemic pain Residential focused property fund joins peers unable to pay final dividends for 2020

Indluplace Properties, the first residential focused property fund to list on the JSE in 2015, has joined other real estate investment trusts (Reits) who haven't been able to declare final dividends for 2020.

The company, which has a portfolio of 9,668 rental units in lower- to middle-income areas including Randburg, Rosettenville and Yeoville, worth R4.1bn, said on Thursday that it could not yet declare a final dividend.