Indluplace Properties feels pandemic pain
Residential focused property fund joins peers unable to pay final dividends for 2020
17 September 2020 - 13:57
Indluplace Properties, the first residential focused property fund to list on the JSE in 2015, has joined other real estate investment trusts (Reits) who haven't been able to declare final dividends for 2020.
The company, which has a portfolio of 9,668 rental units in lower- to middle-income areas including Randburg, Rosettenville and Yeoville, worth R4.1bn, said on Thursday that it could not yet declare a final dividend.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now