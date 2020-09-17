Companies / Property

Hyprop warns distributable income will fall about a third

17 September 2020 - 08:30 Karl Gernetzky
Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyprop Investments, which owns malls such as Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, says distributable income will fall about a third in its year to end-June.

Distributable income per share will decline between 31% and 36% from the prior period’s 745c, the group said, adding it was within debt covenants as of its year end.

Hyprop said its board was still considering a distribution to shareholders and would advise them in due course.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Hyprop warns of distribution per share and dividend fall due to Covid-19

The mall owner, which is in a closed period, has seen its share price fall 57.27% so far in 2020
Companies
2 months ago

Hyprop ‘primed for recovery’ after avoiding worst of Covid-19

The owner of Hyde Park says has completed just more than a third of rental relief talks with its SA tenants
Companies
3 months ago

Listed property funds hoard cash as pandemic wreaks havoc across sector

Real estate investment trusts are holding back on dividends and are in talks with banks to allow them to breach debt covenants
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery Bank opens new front in the battle for ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Virgin Active members are steadily returning, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mobile operator Rain boosts ARC Investments
Companies / Financial Services
4.
African Rainbow Capital forced to tinker with ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
PPC share drops after agreeing asset sales
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Hyprop uses roof gardens to lure more shoppers

Companies / Property

Hyprop aims to lure more shoppers amid decline

Companies / Property

Hyprop only expects distribution growth in 2021 as it battles debt mountain

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.