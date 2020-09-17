Hyprop warns distributable income will fall about a third
17 September 2020 - 08:30
Hyprop Investments, which owns malls such as Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, says distributable income will fall about a third in its year to end-June.
Distributable income per share will decline between 31% and 36% from the prior period’s 745c, the group said, adding it was within debt covenants as of its year end.
Hyprop said its board was still considering a distribution to shareholders and would advise them in due course.
